Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

EGHSF stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.