Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 111.2% in May

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the May 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.