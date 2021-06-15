ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

