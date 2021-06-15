Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $45.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

EDVMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EDVMF opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

