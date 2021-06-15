Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of ESRT opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

