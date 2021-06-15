Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

