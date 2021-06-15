Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

ELYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ELYS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 580,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

