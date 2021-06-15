Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

