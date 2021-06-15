Electrocomponents plc (ECM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.80 on July 23rd

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.61) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 37.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,036.70.

ECM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

