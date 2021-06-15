Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

