Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $26.03

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $26.66. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 2,027 shares changing hands.

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,148,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,948,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

