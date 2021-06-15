Edgeware Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $54.45 million and $852,189.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00796392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.94 or 0.07953734 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

