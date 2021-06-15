Edgar R. Smith III Buys 3,615 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,239. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

