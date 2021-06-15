Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

