EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in EchoStar by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

