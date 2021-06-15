Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

ETW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

