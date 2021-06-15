easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 13,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,957. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

