easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 13,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,957. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

