Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 4,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

