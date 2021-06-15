EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $470.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.85 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

