EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,352.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

