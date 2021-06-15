EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $476.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

