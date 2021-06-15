dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DYFSF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

