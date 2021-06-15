DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

