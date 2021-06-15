DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 165.5% in May

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KTF opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 79,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

