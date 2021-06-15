Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

