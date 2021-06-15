Dune Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Dune Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Dune Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,383,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.