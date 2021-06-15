Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 3,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,270. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.