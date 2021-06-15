DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 5,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

