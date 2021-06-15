Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

DG stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.92. 41,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.