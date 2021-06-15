DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $6.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $152.86 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -238.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

