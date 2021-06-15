DMM: Governance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $1.70 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00793636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00085438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043678 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

