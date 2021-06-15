Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,816 Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.13% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

