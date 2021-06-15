Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 259,093 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

