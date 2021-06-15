Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $532,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

VMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $300.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

