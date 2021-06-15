Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

NYSE:SAND opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

