Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DOOO opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

