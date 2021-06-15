Dimecoin Price Down 8.3% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00025057 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002931 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00162223 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

