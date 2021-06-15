DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $58.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

DOCN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 286,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,302. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

