Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $674,843.97 and $26.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.20 or 0.06432161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00446213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.76 or 0.01581697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00146602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.78 or 0.00709351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00431598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006114 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040455 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,468,563 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

