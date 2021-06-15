DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. 1,945,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,144. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $102.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

