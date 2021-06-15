Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Down 4.1%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 5,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,731 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

