DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DSRLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DiaSorin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $176.00 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.