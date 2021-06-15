Devery Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $330,905.32 and $4,559.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00779103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.85 or 0.07857191 BTC.

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

