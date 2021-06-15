Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €4.47 ($5.26) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.29 ($8.57).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.68 ($12.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,671,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.