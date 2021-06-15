Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
VMM opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
