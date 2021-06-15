DeGate (DG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $197,864.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $26.35 million and $197,864.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00158051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00184207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.39 or 0.01031510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.54 or 1.00544101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

