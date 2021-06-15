DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00167408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00185491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.45 or 0.01039126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,614.69 or 1.00138956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.