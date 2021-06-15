Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.0919 on Major Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

