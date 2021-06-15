DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

