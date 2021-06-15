Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $33.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,458.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,377.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

